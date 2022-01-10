Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Collective bargaining
Just as students return from winter break, the push for collective bargaining rights for Prince William County Public Schools employees is beginning.
4. Writer revealed
Meet the Maj. Shawn Kimmitz, the man behind those funny press releases from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.
3. Sunny but cold
It will be sunny today but pretty chilly, with highs reaching 29 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Hundreds use SoberRide
While the count was impacted by the ongoing pandemic, 461 individuals in the Washington region availed themselves of a SoberRide free ride home during the holiday period, the sponsoring organization said on Jan. 6.
1. Help for hospitals
As one of his last acts in office, Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday declared a limited state of emergency to increase Virginia’s hospital capacity and support healthcare workers responding to COVID-19.
InsideOut
Mark your calendars: Fairfax City Restaurant Week return this March 7-14 with participating restaurants offering three-course prix fixe menus of $20 for lunch/brunch and $35 for dinner per person. For more information, visit fairfaxcityrestaurantweek.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.