Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Resolution passes
The Prince William County School Board voted Wednesday to pass a collective bargaining resolution, providing bargaining rights to the division’s certified employees and directing school administrators to draft a full bargaining resolution in the future.
4. No more plastic bags
By July 1, Wegmans will phase out single-use plastic grocery bags at the six stores in Virginia still using them.
3. Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms are likely this morning, and again in the afternoon, as temperatures climb to a high near 89 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Lego plant
The LEGO Group will invest over $1 billion to construct its U.S. manufacturing plant in Chesterfield County, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced yesterday.
1. Moving on
Fox Semones has moved on to the Arizona Diamondbacks' organization. The Diamondbacks purchased the Hylton High School graduate's contract from the Odgen Raptors of the independent Pioneer League and will assign him to one of its minor-league affiliates.
InsideOut
The Ambassadors’ Cup Invitational Polo Match will be the inaugural event of the polo season at Morven Park this Saturday. Ambassadors Cup car passes and tailgate passes are on sale now at PoloInThePark.org and at InsideNoVaTix.com.
