Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. College commitments
With national signing day for high school senior athletes beginning Feb. 2, we've got an updated list of college commitments from Prince William County high schools here.
5. Test to stay
Fairfax County Public Schools rolled out a new “test-to-stay” pilot program Monday designed to keep children who have been exposed to COVID-19 in classrooms.
3. Mostly sunny
It will be a mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 42 degrees and calm winds. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Bus fire
A retired school bus went up in flames Monday evening on U.S. 29 near the Culpeper-Fauquier line, closing the northbound lanes for more than two hours.
1. No vaccine required
George Mason and Virginia Tech universities will no longer require COVID-19 vaccinations for students and staffers. Instead, vaccinations will be encouraged, WTOP Radio reports.
InsideOut
Join the The Farm Brewery at Broad Run on Sunday and sample a flight of beers, four beer-infused desserts and two chocolates. Hear from a beer enthusiast and a pastry chef and eat and drink some delicious one-of-a-kind creations. Tickets available here.
