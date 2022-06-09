Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Too late?
Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has apologized for his Wednesday remarks referring to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots in the nation's capital as a "dust-up." But it may be too late for officials considering incentives for a new Virginia stadium.
4. Double murder-suicide
Detectives believe three people found dead in a Fair Oaks apartment on Tuesday had formed a suicide pact.
3. Warm and dry
It will be a dry and seasonable day with highs near 85 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Data center concerns
The Prince William County Board of Supervisors held a work session Tuesday to discuss water quality in response to concerns about the proposed PW Digital Gateway.
1. Bank robbery
Police are looking for a gunman who robbed the Apple Federal Credit Union Wednesday in the Potomac Festival Shopping Center near Potomac Mills mall.
InsideOut
Assuming health conditions at least hold steady, the 2022 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics could be a record-breaker for the number of events planned. Click here to read more.
