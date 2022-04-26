Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Team investigated
The attorneys general of D.C. and Virginia say their offices will conduct separate investigations into the Washington Commanders and owner Dan Snyder in response to a House investigation into the team’s financial actions.
4. Supreme Court ruling
The Supreme Court has ruled that a controversial new admissions policy at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology can stand for now.
3. Rainy day
Showers are likely today with a high near 73 degrees and winds gusting up to 18 mph in the afternoon. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Manassas proposals
Two old Manassas properties may have new life breathed into them if the city’s Architectural Review Board signs off on proposals that would serve vastly different clienteles.
1. Summer travel
A poll from AAA finds that, despite pandemic concerns and higher gas prices, travelers from the D.C., Virginia and Maryland are much more likely to take summer trips this year than in 2021.
