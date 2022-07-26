5. North Stafford fire
Fire ripped through the Carl Lewis Community Center in North Stafford on Monday afternoon.
4. Sunday shootings
Police are investigating two Sunday shootings that left two teenage boys injured.
3. More storms possible
A cold front will push through the region today bringing some showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may become severe, bringing damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Lost in translation
The city of Manassas is looking for solutions to a growing language concern among some residents, and the city could be turning to translation software to improve communication at meetings.
1. Political fundraising
Democrats and Republicans split the lead in recent fundraising totals in the two of the region's congressional districts, but the Democratic incumbents have significantly more cash on hand heading into the fall midterm election.
InsideOut
Encore Stage & Studio in Arlington has announced plans for its 2022-23 season, featuring stories familiar and new.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.