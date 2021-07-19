Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Bring Metro
A Metro extension into Prince William County is preferred over increased VRE service or bus rapid transit by residents who responded to a recent state survey.
4. It's Quantico
Quantico will be conducting some late-night training the rest of the month, with aircraft and heavy artillery. Click here for the schedule.
3. Slightly cooler
Heat and humidity improve for the near future before a warming trend returns midweek, the National Weather Service says. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. New name
The Arlington Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Saturday to officially rename Route 29 to Langston Boulevard within county boundaries.
1. Murder arrests
Police have arrested four people in connection with last week's shooting death of a 17-year-old Dale City boy during a marijuana-transaction-turned-robbery.
InsideOut
It's comedy. It's magic. It's the Magic Duel Comedy Show ... and after five successful years in D.C., it's coming to Arlington's Synetic Theater at National Landing. Tickets on sale now for three shows only in July and August. Get tickets at insidenovatix.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.