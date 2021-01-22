Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia.
5. What traffic?
Commuting in the region remains well below pre-pandemic levels and there’s little consensus on when, or if, commuting patterns in Northern Virginia will return to what they were, according to a new report for the Metropolitan Washington Council of Government.
4. Vaccine rollout
Vaccinating the highest priority Virginians against COVID-19 will take a couple of months, and residents who are not vulnerable need to be patient, Gov. Ralph Northam and the state's vaccine coordinator said Thursday.
3. Snow ahead?
It will be a sunny Friday with a high near 50 degrees. Better enjoy it because a period of colder and potentially snowier weather is coming over the next week, the National Weather Service says. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. New library
On Feb. 2, Prince William County and Manassas will open their newest library next month, the first within city limits.
1. Sports betting
Sports betting in Virginia is now a reality after the state lottery approved an online sportsbook operated by FanDuel through a partnership with the Washington Football Team, WTOP.com reports.
