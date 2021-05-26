Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Cook Out!
The popular North Carolina-based fast food chain Cook Out plans to open at the site of the old Roy Rogers at 8502 Centreville Road, according to the Washington Business Journal.
4. Mail scare
Manassas police received a call Monday afternoon from a resident on Prescott Avenue who found a letter marked “Open please anthrax inside.” It turned out to be just a thank you card.
3. Hot and humid
Expect some scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon as temperatures rise into the low 90s. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Murder charge
Prince William County police have charged a Spotsylvania man with murder in last year's death of a Triangle man whose body was found in the trunk of a friend's car after a crash in Miami.
1. Leadership change
Jennifer W. Siciliano, Inova Health System's top external affairs officer and a well-known Northern Virginia business leader, is leaving to join UVA Health in a similar role.
InsideOut
Taste of Woodbridge returns June 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge. There will be food tastings, exhibitors, interactive fun and live entertainment. Tasting tickets are $1 each and will go on sale closer to the event. See stonebridgeptc.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.