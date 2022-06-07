Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Water quality report
Prince William County will hold a work session on water quality today in response to concerns about the proposed PW Digital Gateway, but the planned presentation only twice mentions data centers.
4. Indecent liberties
A 38-year-old employee at Youth for Tomorrow in Bristow has been arrested on indecent liberties charges after an alleged inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl.
3. Breezy day
There's a chance of thunderstorms today after 11 a.m., with increasing clouds and winds gusting up to 20 mph. The day's high will be about 81 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Rare, exotic and stinky
It’s described as smelling like rotting meat, which is how it got its name, “The Corpse Flower.” The plant bloomed week the U.S. Botanic Garden in D.C., WTOP News reports.
1. Flooding strategies
A proposal years in the making to try and prevent flooding in parts of Northern Virginia is now available for the public to look over.
InsideOut
More than 30 craft beers from Virginia breweries will be available to sample at Mount Vernon Summerfest this weekend, June 10-12. You can also see an 18th-century ice cream making demonstration and enjoy foods made using traditional ingredients and methods. See mountvernon.org for tickets and details.
