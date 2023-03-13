Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Court swamped
Prince William has seven circuit court judges who theoretically can preside over only seven trials a day. If judges limited scheduling to those numbers, the system would grind to a halt. Instead, they massively overbook days with the hope that cases will be resolved outside of trial before their scheduled day.
4. Strike ends
The nearly month-long OmniRide strike is over. Union bus operators this weekend voted to accept the latest contract offer from transit operator Keolis. OmniRide buses will resume service today.
3. Rain, then clouds
Rain is likely before 8 a.m, then clouds remain for the day with highs near 46 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. It snowed!
After a long snowless winter, much of Northern Virginia saw a light dusting of snow Sunday, or at least some conversational flakes. Click here for a gallery of reader photos.
1. Pandemic learning loss
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a large-scale effort last week to address learning loss among Virginia students due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a grant program for qualifying families to cover extra educational expenses.
InsideOut
The Manassas Bull Run Rotary Club's 12th annual Manassas Runway Run 10k-5k race will be Sunday, April 30, at the Manassas Regional Airport and registration is now open. Click here for details.
