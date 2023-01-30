Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Courthouse makeover cost
Prince William County’s judicial center needs a $488 million expansion to more than double its size to meet ongoing and future needs, according to a consultant.
4. Headed south
Where are residents who anticipate leaving the Washington region (we refuse to give in and use the acronym “DMV”) planning to end up? A new real-world survey gives some indications.
3. Warm today
Per the National Weather Service: A cold front will pass through tonight, but today will be above average with highs in the 50s with areas of clouds and sun. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Fatal incident
A 30-year-old Woodbridge woman died early Saturday after opening the door of the moving Jeep she was riding in and falling to the road in Dumfries.
1. Unique property
For sale in Fauquier: The historic Minter-Spilman Mill and its millhouse, circa 1836, have been renovated into two homes on 3.5 acres near downtown Warrenton. Take a look around here.
InsideOut
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger has launched her fourth annual “Valentines for Vets” program to collect and distribute Valentine’s Day cards to veterans living in the 7th District. Click here for details.
