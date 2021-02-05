Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Neighborhood loss
René Martínez Luna, the long time head of maintenance for the Georgetown South Community Council and husband of the homeowners association’s director, Meg Carroll, died last week of COVID-19 at age 54 in his home country of Mexico.
4. Rural Crescent
In clearing the way for a 99-home development in what’s known as Prince William County’s “Rural Crescent” last month, Democrats on the Board of County Supervisors have signaled a willingness to do away with some of the tightest protective zoning restrictions in the state.
3. More snow?
Weather models are hinting at the possibility of more snow on Sunday, the National Weather Service says, but today will be pretty warm with a high of 53 degrees and mostly sunny skies. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Gas explosion
Digging equipment striking a gas line sparked Wednesday's explosion and fire that injured three Washington Gas workers and led to the evacuation of eight homes in Springfield.
1. Cases down
The number of new COVID-19 cases being reported in Virginia and Northern Virginia has fallen to its lowest level in almost two months, according to new data Thursday from the Virginia Department of Health.
InsideOut
The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton has kicked off its first Mardi Gras celebration, featuring two weeks of family-friendly in-person and virtual events. On Saturday, Feb. 13, "Let the Good Times Roll: Workhouse Mardi Gras" will feature safe in-person activities, including socially distant glass bead demonstrations, Taste of Mardi Gras culinary art classes, a Mardi Gras drive-through parade and contest, and two live drive-in comedy shows. Click here for details.
