Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond
5. Guilty plea
Former Washington Commander Deshazor Everett has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless driving in the crash that killed his girlfriend in Loudoun County.
4. It's Richmond Highway now
A heavily trafficked highway in Prince William County has a new moniker.
3. Heat building
It will be a warm day with sunny skies and highs near 92, with heat building into Thursday when heat indices are expected to reach 100 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Road work ahead
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay recently announced the awarding of $336.2 million in funding for the construction of transportation projects throughout the county.
1. COVID-19 update
Driven by new variants, COVID-19 case levels remain significantly higher than they were either of the past two summers in Northern Virginia, even though by one estimate only a small portion of cases are actually being reported.
InsideOut
Polo in the Park returns to Leesburg's Morven Park this Saturday night. Two polo matches, fun tailgating and more. Tickets are available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.