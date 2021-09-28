Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Infrastructure bills
Transportation leaders are talking up both infrastructure spending bills being pushed by President Joe Biden while cautioning that it’s too early to assess the pandemic’s long-term impacts on travel and commuting in the area.
4. Sale pre-approved
The Manassas City Council last night pre-approved the sale of 18.12 acres of city-owned land to Micron Technology, while passing a resolution to help a baseball league that has used the land for decades find a new home.
3. Thunderstorms possible
Expect partly cloudy skies during the morning hours and thunderstorms in the afternoon with the high reaching about 83 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Vaccine in schools
Virginia is preparing to vaccinate children against COVID-19 in schools as soon as the Pfizer shot is approved for those between ages 5 and 11, Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday.
1. Prohibited items
Customs agents at Washington Dulles International Airport recently intercepted a combined 110 pounds of cow skins and dried beef in baggage from Nigeria and Cameroon.
InsideOut
Fall festivals, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and haunted trails are making a return this season and we've got a list of where and when here.
