Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Antisemitic flyers
Police in Fairfax County County are looking for those responsible for leaving dozens of antisemitic flyers around the Wolf Trap area of Vienna.
4. COVID treatment study
UVA Health has joined a nationwide study evaluating two repurposed medications, one of them the anti-parasitic ivermectin, in the search for effective, safe treatments for mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
3. Warm and rainy
Showers early will become a steady light rain later in the day with highs near 65 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. To Madrid!
It was delayed two years by the pandemic, but Iberia Airlines has confirmed plans to start service between Washington Dulles International Airport and Spain’s capital city of Madrid at the start of the summer travel season.
1. Cold case
It's been eight years since three unknown men gunned down a young mom working as a grocery store clerk in Woodbridge and police are still searching for her killers. On the anniversary of the crime, investigators are again seeking anyone with information in the case.
InsideOut
The Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “Gaite Parisienne & More!” accompanied by the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas from March 11-13. Click here for details.
