5. Coyote attacks
A suspected rabid coyote that bit three people and two dogs at Lake Accotink Park in Springfield Saturday was shot and killed Sunday when it attacked a police officer.
4. Montclair fire
Fire investigators say improperly discarded smoking materials sparked a Sunday morning blaze that damaged four townhouses and displaced 10 people in Montclair.
3. Sunny day
Plenty of sunshine and dry conditions are expected today with a high near 88 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. New life for old shopping center
A defunct Woodbridge shopping center will get its first crack at a new future this month.
1. Student misconduct report
Just as Prince William County Public Schools was recognizing “Mental Health Awareness Month” in May, a new report underscored a troubling rise in student misconduct in county schools.
InsideOut
The Prince William County Arts Council and the Poet Laureate Circle are seeking nominations for the next Prince William County Poet Laureate. Nominations are due by June 15. Click here for details.
