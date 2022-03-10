Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Quantico creek worries
Prince William Forest Park officials are concerned a data center proposed within its legislative boundary could have devastating impacts on the water quality of Quantico Creek.
4. Account removed
A group of Fairfax County Public Schools students is urging the county to take action after a social media account shared images that they say “outed, attacked and used slurs against LGBTQIA+ students.”
3. Snow Saturday?
After highs today in the lower 50s and the lower 60s tomorrow, temperatures will plummet this weekend, leading to potential for sleet and snow Saturday. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Public access bill
A controversial bill to largely undo a new criminal-justice transparency law in Virginia will be worked out behind closed doors in the General Assembly session’s this week.
1. Go Bobcats!
Battlefield boys basketball coach Randy Bills recently reminded a reporter of several interesting tidbits regarding this season, which now has the Bobcats on the cusp of a state championship with one more victory.
InsideOut
The Manassas Ballet Theatre's “Gaite Parisienne & More!” is this weekend at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. Click here for details.
