Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Quarantine pay bill returns
Del. Elizabeth Guzman of Woodbridge plans to reintroduce a bill that would have mandated quarantine pay for employees of businesses with more than 25 workers. The proposal was killed in a Senate committee during the Virginia General Assembly special session after being passed by the House.
4. Council says no to gun-free zones
The Culpeper Town Council last night approved a resolution stating that the town will not pass any ordinances establishing gun-free zones. The move was in response to a Virginia Code section granting localities the ability to prohibit firearms in buildings, recreation centers and parks it owns or operates.
3. Mild days ahead
Mild days and chilly nights are on tap today through Friday morning, when a chance of rain returns. Expect highs in the low 70s today, dipping to about 52 overnight. Thursday will be even warmer, with a high near 76.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Campaign sign fire
The Leesburg Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after a campaign sign for President Donald Trump was set ablaze on someone's front lawn last week. The fire, extinguished by a passing police officer, also damaged an adjacent fence.
1. Gang takedown
After an extensive investigation involving the FBI, the Northern Virginia Gangs Task Force and Prince William County police, 12 members of a local MS-13 gang clique have been charged in connection with four random killings and a large narcotics trafficking ring across Northern Virginia, authorities announced yesterday.
InsideOUT
The Workhouse Arts Center Haunt 2020 features Nightmare Alley Drive-Thru Terror through Oct. 31. Zombies, swamp creatures, creepy clowns and scary dolls are among 13 different Halloween scenes. The haunt is at 9518 Workhouse Way in Lorton. Buy tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.