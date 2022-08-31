Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Now a Titan
Woodbridge High School graduate Da’Shawn Hand has made the Tennessee Titans' 53-man roster.
4. I-495 shooting
State police investigators say they have identified and are looking for the car involved in an Aug. 25 shooting at a passing motorist on Interstate 495.
3. Less hot and humid
It will be sunny and less humid today with highs near 85. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Athlete scholar
Oluwadamilola “Dami” Awofisayo of Woodbridge is one of 20 students selected to the 2021-2022 class of Foot Locker Scholar Athletes.
1. No tax
Virginia will not tax as income student loans forgiven under a new plan announced by President Joe Biden last week, according to representatives of two state agencies.
InsideOut
Mount Vernon's Colonial Market and Fair is coming up Sept. 17 and 18. Experience an 18th century market place with live music, food and more than 40 juried artisans demonstrating their trades and selling their creations. Click here for details.
