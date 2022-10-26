Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Data Center capital of the world
A recent report predicts Northern Virginia will soon become the world’s first two-gigawatt data center market. That is 2 billion watts, or enough to perpetually power 1.5 million homes.
4. Silver Line extension update
Metro officials say the system's safety watchdog has greenlighted a return to service for 7000 series cars, paving the way for passengers to ride the rail to Dulles International Airport for the Thanksgiving holiday rush.
3. Patchy fog
Expect patchy fog this morning with a chance of rain through early afternoon. Highs will reach about 65 degrees under cloudy skies. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. New chamber CEO
The Prince William Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that Robert “Bob” Sweeney will begin his tenure as the business advocacy group’s new president and CEO on Nov. 10.
1. New county executive
Prince William County has hired Baltimore Chief Administrative Officer Chris Shorter as its next county executive.
InsideOut
Workhouse Haunt 2022 continues through Nov. 5 at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. This year’s haunt, themed Nightmare Harvest, immerses guests through a creepy, 30-minute walk-through experience. Buy tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.
