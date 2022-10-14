Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Digital gateway suit
One of the developers behind the PW Digital Gateway proposal is seeking more than $150,000 from a landowner along Pageland Lane for not signing rezoning documents quickly enough.
4. Attempted murder in Ashburn
An Ashburn man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he attempted to smother a woman with a pillow.
3. Breezy day
Today clouds will give way to sun and high temperatures near 68 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. North Woodbridge distribution center
Elected officials on Wednesday broke ground on a 113,490-square-foot, last-mile distribution and fulfillment facility in north Woodbridge.
1. Flights to Europe
United Airlines will add one European capital and increase service to another from Washington Dulles International Airport in 2023, the airline announced this week.
InsideOut
Tickets are on sale now for Workhouse Haunt 2022, which continues through Nov. 5. This year’s haunt, themed Nightmare Harvest, immerses guests through a creepy, 30-minute walk-through experience. Buy tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.