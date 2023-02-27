Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Non-disclosure agreements
Prince William County’s Economic Development Department signed 11 non-disclosure agreements in 2022 primarily with data center developers.
4. Jewelry robbery
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after thieves broke into a car and robbed the occupants of jewelry Saturday evening at Dulles Town Crossing in Sterling.
3. Rain this evening
Clouds will be on the increase today with highs near 51 degrees and rain moving in this evening. Breezy conditions will follow with wind gusts up to 23 mph. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Hemp-derived bill
Both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly voted Friday to pass a bill to toughen regulations on hemp-derived products that contain intoxicating THC through a more robust permitting system and stricter labeling rules.
1. Eliminating majors
Marymount University in Arlington announced Friday its proposal to eliminate nine undergraduate majors and one graduate program.
InsideOut
Irish music for St. Patrick’s Day weekend, jazz talent from New York, and the childhood favorite “Winnie the Pooh” will be featured in March and April performances at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. Click here for details.
