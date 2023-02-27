Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High around 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.