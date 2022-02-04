Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Another data center proposal
Another developer is proposing a potential data center outside of Prince William County’s targeted area for the industry, this one near Prince William Forest Park.
5. FOIA request denied
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office is refusing to share copies of emails the governor has received on his new schools tip line, denying a Freedom of Information Act request from InsideNoVa on Jan. 26.
3. Deep dive
Highs reached near 60 degrees Thursday, but will plummet through the day today, dropping to around 22 overnight, with some wintry mix possible in the western suburbs. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Fairfax City project proposal
A Fairfax developer is announcing plans for a 268,000-square-foot mixed-use project in downtown Fairfax City.
1. Doing better
Two emaciated dogs seized from a Stafford County couple late last month are on the mend, and we've got a photo gallery of the two being pampered by the sheriff's office and animal shelter.
InsideOut
The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host a virtual artist talk featuring James Brown Jr. in celebration of Black History Month on Feb. 5 at the ARTfactory in Manassas.
