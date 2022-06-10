Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Not this year
A bill that would allow the use of state tax incentives to help fund a new Washington Commanders stadium in Virginia won’t see a vote this year, with state house leaders announcing that the legislation won’t advance when the General Assembly enters its final session for the year.
4. No more room
A new report estimates that Prince William County could run out of space to meet demand for the data center industry by 2035.
3. Sunny Friday
It will be a sunny day with highs near 82 degrees. Clouds will increase this evening ahead of a low pressure system expected to bring some Saturday rain. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Arrested again
A Fairfax County teenager who was charged last year with making threats against a Loudoun middle school is being charged again after another bomb threat.
1. Amazon Fresh
A new Amazon Fresh grocery store opened Thursday in the Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center at 7807 Sudley Road in Manassas.
InsideOut
The ARTfactory in Manassas is presenting a solo mixed-media exhibit called “The Many Rooms” by Washington artist Zsudayka Nzinga, with an artist reception this Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.