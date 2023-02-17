Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Data center spread
The booming data center industry is coming to Manassas, with two new centers on the way to the city’s west side.
4. Cold case arrest
Police have charged a 58-year-old man with murder in the death of his infant son in Manassas 38 years ago.
3. Turning blustery
Temperatures will fall dramatically after highs near 61 degrees this morning. Winds increase this afternoon, with the temperature falling to near 45. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Dining with a spin returns
Skydome, the rotating restaurant in Arlington’s Crystal City, has reopened after a three-year closure which started with the pandemic.
1. Wanted
A Fredericksburg man is wanted for felony animal cruelty after police say he injured a cat and twice threw it out of a window during an argument last week at the Bayvue Apartments in Woodbridge. The cat did not survive.
InsideOut
Castaways Repertory Theatre presents a hilarious retold version of George A. Romero’s legendary classic "Night of the Living Dead," tonight and Saturday at 7 p.m. at ePiq Food Hall, 14067 Noblewood Plaza in Woodbridge. Click here for tickets and details.
