Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Crash increase
Traffic-related fatalities in Virginia rose significantly in the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the first quarter of 2021, according to numbers released by the National Highway Traffic Administration.
4. Flyover ramp
Motorists headed north on the Inner Loop of the Interstate 495 should prepare for a major adjustment if they wish to connect with westbound Interstate 66: The new flyover ramp is now open.
3. Sunny with a chance of showers
It will be another sunny day with highs near 90 and a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. IAD to KEF
Washington Dulles International Airport is expected to welcome a new international arrival next spring, with Play Airlines having announced plans for daily nonstop service between the airport and Keflavik International Airport in Iceland.
1. Beltway shooting
State police are looking for the gunman who fired on another driver along Interstate 495 in Fairfax County early Thursday.
InsideOut
The Workhouse Arts Foundation’s “On Stage," concerts continue Sept. 3 featuring Baltimore-based acoustic roots quartet Charm City Junction. Click here for more information or buy tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.
