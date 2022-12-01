Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Pay raise?
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors might give its successors a pay raise. Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, has directed county staff to gather information on the board’s compensation compared to that in neighboring jurisdictions.
4. Child flu death
The Virginia Department of Health announced Wednesday that a child between the ages of 5 and 12 has died from flu complications, the state's first influenza-associated pediatric death of this year's flu season.
3. Chilly wind
Despite high temperatures only a few degrees below normal for early December, brisk northwesterly breezes will make it feel much colder through this morning, the National Weather Service says. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. New business
A pharmaceutical company is investing $12.5 million to establish a packaging operation in Prince William County.
1. Express Lanes accident
A tractor-trailer driver died Wednesday evening after being struck by an SUV while running across the 495 Express Lanes following a crash.
InsideOut
Santa Lights Manassas, also known as the tree lighting, takes place this Friday, the night before the Christmas Parade, beginning at 5:15 p.m. Santa arrives in Old Town Manassas shortly after 6 p.m. After the tree is lighted, Santa and Mrs. Claus greet children and listen to their holiday wishes near the gazebo. Families can enjoy free wagon rides to get into the holiday spirit. The Harris Pavilion Ice Rink will be open for the season as well as the downtown shops and restaurants. See visitmanassas.org for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.