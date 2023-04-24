Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Deadly chase
A Culpeper man was killed when he crashed into another car during a Saturday morning police chase from Fauquier into Fairfax County.
4. Chaperone rule
Just in time for summer vacation, Kings Dominion amusement park is enforcing a new code of conduct that will limit some teens’ access to the park.
3. Cool and windy
Temperatures will be below normal today with highs in the lower 60s and winds gusting 15-25 mph. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Local news resolution
Amid dire shortages of local news outlets nationwide, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, is backing a resolution recognizing the industry “serves an essential function in the democracy of the United States.”
1. Unclaimed property
A TikTok trend of people cashing out unclaimed property held by state governments is helping break records in Virginia’s Treasury Department and fill the pockets of Virginians with money they’re rightfully owed.
InsideOut
The Manassas Ballet Theatre will present four performances of “Swan Lake” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas the weekend of May 19-21. Click here for details.
