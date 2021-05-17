Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Data centers
Prince William County officials this week are set to determine how, or if, to expand areas it has targeted for data center development.
4. Deadly crashes
A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon near Manassas, Prince William County's second fatal accident since Friday.
3. Patchy fog
Expect some patchy fog before 8 a.m. then an otherwise mostly sunny day with a high near 74. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. New firehouse
The City of Manassas opens its first new fire station in more than 50 years today at 10306 Dumfries Road.
1. Guilty plea
A former Army Green Beret was sentenced Friday to more than 15 years in prison for conspiring with Russian intelligence operatives to provide them with U.S. national defense information.
InsideOut
The National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle reopens to the public today after being closed due to the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.