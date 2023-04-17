Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Death investigation
Police are searching for two men seen parking an Alexandria woman's car Thursday, hours before she was found dead in the passenger seat outside Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
4. Senate race
The race for the state Senate’s 30th District now features two Republicans vying for the chance to represent the party on the ballot in November.
3. Breezy day
It will be a sunny Monday with highs near 68 degrees, but some breezy conditions with wind gusts up to 22 mph. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Unique real estate
You never know what someone's hiding in their basement. At 10309 Twin Leaf Drive in Bristow, it's a dark secret room with shades of death metal and "Ghostbusters II." Read what's behind the owner's unique hidden hallway.
1. Losing economic 'mojo'
More people left Fairfax County than moved in during the year ended July 2022. Here's why that's a problem.
InsideOut
The Prince William County Arts Council will hold its annual Kathleen K. Seefeldt Awards Program and dessert reception on Monday, May 8. Click here for details.
