Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Girl safe after car theft
A 5-year-old girl was found safe in D.C. Sunday night after the car she was in was stolen in Annandale.
4. Deer illness reaches Fairfax
Chronic wasting disease has been confirmed for the first time in a white-tailed deer harvested in Fairfax County.
3. Sunny skies
It will be a generally sunny day with a few afternoon clouds and high temperatures near 54 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. State's whacky marijuana laws
Even in the eyes of many legislators who write the state’s laws, Virginia’s stance on cannabis is more than a little bit confusing and illogical.
1. Christmas Basket wraps up season
The InsideNoVa/Salvation Army 2022 Christmas Basket campaign received over $9,100 in donations in its final days, wrapping up with $24,728 in total contributions.
InsideOut
Concerts, a circus and a radio-style production highlight the continuation of the 2022-23 season in January and February at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. Click here for details.
