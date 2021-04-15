Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. D.C. statehood?
On the day a U.S. House of Representatives committee passed legislation to make the District of Columbia the 51st state, a group of the Washington region's top leaders formally endorsed the effort for the first time.
4. Late meetings
Prince William County supervisors agree their board meetings run long, but they aren’t on the same page about how to fix the issue.
3. Foggy morning
Patchy fog may hang around until around 11 a.m., otherwise it will be a cloudy morning gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Amendments rejected
The Virginia Senate has rejected the governor’s amendments to a bill that restricts the gun rights of anyone convicted for assault and battery of a family member.
1. Waning interest
Demand for COVID-19 vaccines is beginning to wane in some portions of Virginia, the state's vaccination coordinator said Wednesday.
InsideOut
KinderCare Learning Centers around Northern Virginia are offering a free week of child care for kids to connect in person with their peers. Click here for details.
