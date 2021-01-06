News and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Democrats win
Democrats held on to the 2nd District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates as Candi King won a narrow victory in Tuesday's special election.
4. On the hook
Virginia localities that opt to impose “gun-free zones” on public property potentially could be on the hook for millions of dollars in liability, if long-shot legislation proposed in the 2021 General Assembly session makes it into law.
3. Windy day
It'll be a mostly sunny day with a high near 45, but some brisk winds of 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Another delay
The Fairfax County School Board on Tuesday voted to pause a plan to return to in-person learning for another month, FOX 5 reports. The board will reconvene Feb. 2 to discuss again.
1. Low score
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, which conducts biennial ratings of the health of the watershed, handed out a D-plus rating for 2020.
InsideOut
Two Latin American restaurants in Alexandria will be handing out 600 free meals Thursday for Northern Virginia residents impacted by the pandemic. Meals may be picked up form 1-3 p.m. at Rinconcito VIP, 2900 Arlington Drive and from 4-6 p.m. at Las Carnitas, 8250 Richmond Highway.
