5. Denny’s murder conviction
One of two men charged in a deadly shooting at a Manassas-area Denny's restaurant has been found guilty on 45 counts, including second-degree murder, in connection with the Dec. 26, 2019 crime.
4. School hiring practices
After a Fairfax County counselor managed to stay on the job for 20 months after his first sex crime arrest and conviction, the county’s school system ordered an independent look into what went wrong and how to prevent a similar siltation in the future.
3. Watching Hurricane Ian
Sunshine early this morning will be followed by mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs near 70 degrees. If you’re planning ahead for the weekend, heavy rainfall is possible from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which was approaching Florida this morning as a major Category 4 storm. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. What’s the toll?
Tolling began Saturday on the stretch of Interstate 66 outside the Capital Beltway, after two weeks of free trips. During the first Monday morning commute, the average cost was $6.10, for the entire western section, from the entrance over Route 29 in Gainesville to Route 28 in Centreville.
1. New commuter garage
Prince William County supervisors have signed off on a new 1,400-space commuter garage on Opitz Boulevard in Woodbridge.
The International Gold Cup returns to Great Meadows in The Plains on Oct. 22, and like last year, admission is only for those who buy packages and tailgates. Click here for details.
