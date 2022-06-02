Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
It's over!
5. A Fairfax County jury found that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp each defamed the other and awarded both parties monetary damages following a six-week trial that was watched around the world.
4. Spelling bee
A 13-year-old Fairfax County girl reached the semifinal rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, while three other Northern Virginia competitors were eliminated during the first day of competition Tuesday.
3. Rain expected
Expect some isolated thunderstorms today with highs near 90. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. No partying allowed
The Fairfax County Park Authority will be working collaboratively with police to ensure only permitted activities take place in this natural area, that people can recreate safely and that rules regarding alcohol and use of the preserve are observed.
1. Bomb threat arrest
A teenager has been charged in connection with emailed bomb threats that caused the evacuation of Potomac Falls High School Wednesday.
InsideOut
Occoquan's new RiverFest & Craft Show brings a twist to the town's 50-year craft show tradition June 4 and 5, featuring a spotlight on the Occoquan River and water-related activities for everyone. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.