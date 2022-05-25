Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Child shot
A girl was injured in a Tuesday night shooting in Woodbridge. Police have so far have declined to give the victim's age and have not said whether any suspects have been arrested.
4. Flag order
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered all U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff "in respect and memory" of the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
3. Mostly cloudy
Expect mostly cloudy skies and another unseasonably cool day with highs near 67 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Depp-Heard trial
There's an ongoing spectacle surrounding the high-profile defamation lawsuit between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in Fairfax County Circuit Court.
1. Army base names
The Congressional Naming Commission, in a virtual news conference Tuesday, announced the suggested new names of nine Army installations across the country, including three in Virginia.
InsideOut
A new music festival comes to the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton June 3 with the debut of MusicWorks, an extended concert event. Get tickets at insidenovatix.com/events and more information at workhousearts.org/musicworks.
