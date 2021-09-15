Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. TikTok trend
North Stafford High School's principal sent a note home to parents this week about a teen TikTok trend involving vandalism and theft at school.
4. Baseball rally
Hundreds of Greater Manassas Baseball League players, parents and coaches rallied at the Manassas City Council meeting on Monday urging leaders to develop a relocation plan due to the potential sale of land that includes their baseball fields.
3. Chance of storms
It will be another hot and humid day with highs near 89 degrees and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
2. Serial robber
Detectives have charged a 32-year-old man for four robberies at the same 7-Eleven store in Fairfax County.
1. Measles cases
The Virginia Department of Health has identified five recent Afghan refugees diagnosed with measles and is reaching out to people in central and northern Virginia who may have been exposed.
InsideOut
The annual National Museum of Americans in Wartime "Tank Farm" open house in Nokesville returns Sept. 25-26 with more than 50 tanks and other military vehicles on display. Click here for details.
