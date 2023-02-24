Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. AP African American Studies
Some school board members in Fairfax County are calling on Gov. Glenn Youngkin to quickly approve the Advanced Placement African American Studies course slated to be offered at a handful of high schools next fall.
4. Developer backs off
The Belmont Bay Homeowners Association says the company behind the proposed expansion of the development has backed off its moves to close a kayak launch and access to golf cart paths.
3. Goodbye early summer
The National Weather Service says temperatures will fall dramatically after highs near 61 degrees this morning. Winds increase this afternoon, with the temperature falling to near 45. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Police shooting update
Fairfax County police say a Washington, D.C. man shot by officers outside Tysons Corner Center on Wednesday night had stolen sunglasses and fled when an anti-theft alarm went off.
1. Chamber business awards
The Prince William Chamber 2023 Business Awards gala last night at the Heritage Hunt Golf and Country Club in Gainesville recognized winners in 12 categories, selected from nearly 150 nominations.
InsideOut
Castaways Repertory Theatre presents a hilarious retold version of George A. Romero’s classic "Night of the Living Dead," tonight and Saturday at 7 p.m. at ePiq Food Hall, 14067 Noblewood Plaza in Woodbridge. Click here for tickets and details.
