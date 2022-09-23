Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Hearing delayed
Prince William County has delayed the next public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway data center complex.
4. Disabled students lawsuit
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
3. First full day of fall
The first full day of fall will certainly feel like it with temperatures 10 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Breezy conditions will accompany today's abundant sunshine, so bring a sweater. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Transgender policies
Prince William County’s school system says it’s evaluating the new state policies regarding treatment of transgender students but will continue to support “an inclusive environment for all students and staff.”
1. Dark skies debate
Great Falls residents are of two camps when it comes to the dark-skies-preserve ordinance now being drafted by Fairfax County government officials: Some like and some don't.
InsideOut
The MPAartfest will return to McLean Central Park on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. with a full day of art, music, food and fun. Click here for details.
