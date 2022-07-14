5. Digital gateway draft
Prince William County officials have released a draft plan for approving the PW Digital Gateway, but planners have not yet taken a stance on the proposal.
4. Book censorship
The national debate over whether parents should be allowed to censor certain books from classrooms and libraries has spilled over into Fauquier County.
2. Name changes
The Fairfax City Council voted Tuesday to change 14 street names that have ties to slavery and the Confederacy.
3. Another sunny day
It will be a sunny Thursday with highs near 88 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
Lower speed limits?
Arlington County Board members are slated to hold a public hearing in September to reduce the speed limits on portions of Fairfax Drive and 5th Road South, another in a string of efforts to cut vehicular speeds on county roads.
InsideOut
The Fauquier County Fair runs through Saturday with contests, live exhibitions, pageants and other special events. Click here for details.
