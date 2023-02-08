Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Dine-in theater opens in Tysons
Miami-based CMX CineBistro has opened its first combination dine-in restaurant and movie theater in the D.C. region — CMX CineBistro, at Tysons Galleria.
4. COVID emergency ends
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has ended the county's declaration of emergency for COVID-19, effective March 1.
3. Spring temperatures
Today will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 63 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Public comment
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will not be making changes to public comment procedures anytime soon.
1. Tolls legislation dies
Legislation aimed at reducing toll prices on the Dulles Greenway in Northern Virginia died in a Senate committee last week over concerns about the private toll road operator’s debt and the legislature’s ability to review any potential agreement between the operator and the state.
InsideOut
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger has launched her fourth annual “Valentines for Vets” program to collect and distribute Valentine’s Day cards to veterans living in the 7th District. Click here for details.
