Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Sen. Warner, opponent square off in debate
Challenger Daniel Gade accused incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of changing his position on key issues Wednesday as the two candidates held a spirited debate focused on the coronavirus response, health care, and social justice.
4. Fauquier students can head back in November
Fauquier County Public Schools last night became the latest Northern Virginia school district to allow a gradual return to in-person learning this fall. Students will be able to return to class two days a week starting in November, FauquierNow.com reports. Loudoun and Fairfax schools approved similar plans this week.
3. Cloudy and in the 70s
Today's expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 76 degrees. There's a chance of rain showers overnight into Friday, with cooler temperatures in the low 70s and continuing cloudy skies.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. New COVID-19 cases continue to decline
Virginia and Northern Virginia reported the third straight day of moderately fewer numbers of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. In Northern Virginia, 157 new cases were reported Wednesday, marking the third straight day of fewer than 200 cases in the region.
1. Paranormal investigators search for spirits in Culpeper
Even the most skeptical naysayers would exit Fleetwood Church in Culpeper's Brandy Station believing it is haunted, says to Ryan Martinez, who produces “The Witching Hour” television show that investigated the site for paranormal activity.
InsideOUT
The GFWC Woman's Club of Manassas is holding its annual fall sale, and White House ornament sale, in a new venue at 8800 Grant Ave., Manassas, on Friday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon. Click here for more.
