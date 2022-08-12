Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Distillery expansion
MurLarkey Distilled Spirits is adding an $8.1 million investment to the planned expansion of the expansive Farm Brew Live campus near Manassas.
4. Falls Church murder update
An Arlington man has been arrested in the stabbing and burning death of a 40-year-old Falls Church woman in her apartment.
3. Cooler temperatures
It will be a partly sunny Friday and much cooler with highs in the low 80s. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. McLean affordable housing project
Fairfax County’s run of affordable-housing projects continues, with the Board of Supervisors voting 9-1 to authorize $33.3 million to fund development of a 453-unit project in west McLean.
1. School scare
A boy was arrested and a stolen firearm and stolen car recovered Thursday after a suspicious person report brought heavy police presence to Kettle Run High School in Fauquier County.
InsideOut
The Prince William County Fair, now in its 73rd year, opens today for a run through Aug. 20 at the fairgrounds in Manassas. Click here for all the details.
