Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Bill dies
A bill to require the cataloging of visual depictions of graphic sexual content available in school libraries passed the Virginia House, but did not pass the Senate.
4. Diverted to Dulles
A Lufthansa flight traveling from Texas to Germany was diverted to Virginia’s Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday evening because of turbulence that left some passengers injured, an airport spokesperson told the Associated Press.
3. Brrr
It’s going to be a chilly, blustery rainy Friday, with high temps reaching about 45 degrees, wind gusts up to 24 mph and a 100 % chance of rain. Click here for your detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. More retirements
Three additional Northern Virginia legislators announced their retirements from the General Assembly this week, bringing to six the total number of departures from the region's delegation
1. Military spouse hiring
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia wants to give employers an incentive to hire military spouses, calling it an issue of military readiness.
InsideOut
Join ARTfactory and Rooftop Productions on Saturday for an evening of comedy and improv with the Pun-Demics. Doors open at 7 p.m. The ARTfactory is 9419 Battle St. in Old Town Manassas. See InsideNoVaTix.com for tickets and more information.
