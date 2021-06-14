Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Traffic camera
Manassas City Police will begin issuing warnings starting today for a new red light camera for the westbound and southbound approaches at the intersection of Liberia and Euclid avenues.
4. Hit a snag
Prince William County is getting close to a location for a homeless services center on its western end, but the top contender is in hot water.
3. Rainy Friday
It will be a warm and mostly sunny day with a high near 87 and a slight chance of thunderstorm. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Cemetery threatened
Advocates for the historic Black and Native American cemeteries in the Thoroughfare area of Prince William County are calling out another clearing of land in the area, but county officials say they had no authority to stop the digging.
1. Dying birds
Birds are dying at an alarming rate across the region, and experts say bird feeders are most likely the source.
InsideOut
Comedian Rahmein Mostafavi has hand-picked top-notch stand-up comedians from around the region for an evening at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton on June 18. See InsidenovaTix.com for details and tickets.
