Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Double murder charges
Police have charged a 24-year-old Woodbridge man with shooting his ex-girlfriend, another victim and a family dog in the Dumfries area late Wednesday.
4. Cemetery gates
Soaring white columns that date back two centuries now anchor an upgraded pedestrian gate on the northeastern boundary of Arlington National Cemetery.
3. Chilly and windy
Temperatures remain chilly today with highs near 45 degrees and wind gusting up to 20 mph at times. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. New home for team?
More than a year after the long-running Greater Manassas Baseball League learned the city planned to sell the land its fields sit upon, a future home could soon be finalized.
1. Suit dismissed
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland over alleged constitutional violations on his official Facebook page.
InsideOut
