Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Double shooting
Police were on the scene of a shooting that left two people wounded early this morning outside Dumfries.
4. Christmas basket returns
The 50th Christmas Basket campaign to benefit the Prince William Corps of the Salvation Army has kicked off with a benefactor promising to match $25,000 in donations.
3. Sunny but chilly
It will be a sunny but chilly day with highs near 45 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Comprehensive plan update
Prince William County is putting the finishing touches on its vision for the next 18 years.
1. Grading policies
Virginia’s largest school system has started the process of reevaluating its high school grading policy, after principals reported variation in grading processes from school to school.
InsideOut
Tickets are on sale now for Manassas Ballet Theatre's “The Nutcracker” from Dec. 16 to 23 with the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra on the Merchant Stage at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
