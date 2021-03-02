Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Fairfax budget
Fairfax County taxpayers would see a slightly lower tax rate and employees would not receive pay increases under a proposed fiscal year 2021 budget presented Feb. 23 by County Executive Bryan Hill.
4. New position
Prince William supervisors recently hired Maria Burgos as the county's new Equity and Inclusion Officer.
3. Blustery day
It will be sunny today with a high near 46 but a bit blustery with wind gusts up to 22 mph. Click here for a detailed forecast.
2. Almost spring!
National Cherry Blossom Festival organizers expect peak bloom for Washington's iconic cherry blossoms will happen this year between April 2 and April 5.
1. Road rage crime
Police are searching for a driver who flashed a gun during a road rage incident on U.S. 1 in Woodbridge on Saturday afternoon.
InsideOut
Gallery Underground, an exhibition space of the Arlington Artists Alliance, will present “Ambient Light: Real and Imagined,” an exhibition of works by five Arlington artists, through March 26 in the Focus Gallery. Click here for more information.
