Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Governor visits
Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday visited Northern Virginia Community College's Alexandria campus to sign the “Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back” initiative, which makes tuition-free community college available to low- and middle-income students who pursue jobs in high-demand fields.
4. I-95 truck fire
Interstate 95 northbound in Spotsylvania County was closed for more than seven hours Monday after a truck hauling 40,000 pounds of paper caught fire and burned for hours.
3. Warm spring day
It will be a mainly sunny day with highs around 70 degrees. Enjoy! You can check your forecast by ZIP code here.
2. Ex-CEO sentenced
The former CEO of a Northern Virginia tech startup was sentenced to more than eight years behind bars Friday for a fraud scheme that lost investors millions of dollars, WTOP.com reports.
1. Drones counting deer
Arlington County has hired a contractor to perform a drone survey of heat signatures of the county’s white-tailed deer population.
